Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

