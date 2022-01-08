Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.81 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

