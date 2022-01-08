Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

