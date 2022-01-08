Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 111.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average of $280.28. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

