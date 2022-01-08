Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $84.37 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock worth $59,466,630 in the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

