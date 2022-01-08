David A. Duffield Sells 300,988 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,780.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

