David Phipps Buys 46,297 Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) CEO David Phipps acquired 46,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $150,002.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Orbsat stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Orbsat Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 81.44% and a negative net margin of 83.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSAT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the third quarter valued at $259,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

