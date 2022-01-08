Dawson James Increases 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target to $8.50

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Dawson James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Dawson James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

