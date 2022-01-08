DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $1.63. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 48,448 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.