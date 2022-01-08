DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $4.69 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $1,016.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010510 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,619,907 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.