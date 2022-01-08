Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,416 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $376.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.42. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.