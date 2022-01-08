DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DeGate has a market cap of $17.60 million and $4.93 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,982,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

