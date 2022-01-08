Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE DKL opened at $42.54 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

