Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,009 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

DK opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

