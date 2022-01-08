Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,558,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 2,850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 508.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deliveroo from 392.00 to 297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of Deliveroo stock remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,615. Deliveroo has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

