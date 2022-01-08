Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

