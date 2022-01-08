Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

