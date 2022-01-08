Desiree A. Burke Sells 33,541 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

