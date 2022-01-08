Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Accolade were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,724,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after buying an additional 163,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 86,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

