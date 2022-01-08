Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,875 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.88 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

