Deutsche Bank AG Has $20.21 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.