Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 251,049 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 700.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Encompass Health worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

