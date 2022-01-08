Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

