Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,122 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 271,410 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 309.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 220,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

CLF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

