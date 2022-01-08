Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kraton were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.