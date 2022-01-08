Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,618 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kraton were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter worth approximately $38,810,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 81.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 158,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 132,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

