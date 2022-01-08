Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,994 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of HII opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $198.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.