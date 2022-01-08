Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,351 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

DQ stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

