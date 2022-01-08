Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,351 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,351 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 264.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

DQ stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

