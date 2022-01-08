Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €12.20 ($13.86) price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

NYSE:DB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

