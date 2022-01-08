Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €10.98 ($12.48) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.58 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

