Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €10.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €10.98 ($12.48) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.57). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.58 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

