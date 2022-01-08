DIA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.10 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059891 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005553 BTC.
DIA Coin Profile
DIA
is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata
and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here
. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. DIA’s official website is diadata.org
. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights
.
According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “
DIA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Buying and Selling DIA
