Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.59.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of DRNA stock remained flat at $$38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

