Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA remained flat at $$38.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.