DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

