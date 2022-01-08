DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.50-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.41.

DKS opened at $109.31 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

