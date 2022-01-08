Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

