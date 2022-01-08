DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.