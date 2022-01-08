Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 1,244,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.21. Disco has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

