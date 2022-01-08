Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $35,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $67,075,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,159 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

