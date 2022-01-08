Dogeswap Price Tops $35.63 on Exchanges (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for $35.63 or 0.00084998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $712,637.50 and approximately $821.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.35 or 0.07352798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.44 or 1.00070613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

