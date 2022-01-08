Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,815,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

