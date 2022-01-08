Don-key (DON) 1-Day Volume Hits $527,449.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $527,449.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,662,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

