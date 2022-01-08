DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 4.5%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.70. 69,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,813,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion and a PE ratio of -36.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $8,013,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,637,286 shares of company stock worth $2,148,685,264 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

