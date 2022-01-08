dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.58

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.58 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 167.20 ($2.25). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.30), with a volume of 395,030 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.57) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £507.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

