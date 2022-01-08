Douglas A. Dachille Buys 5,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

