Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 549.0 days.

DWMNF stock remained flat at $$40.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Dowa has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Dowa Company Profile

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

