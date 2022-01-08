DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 89,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,559. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

