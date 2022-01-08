Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Trims Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.55 and a 200 day moving average of $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

