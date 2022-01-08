DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

DTE stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.